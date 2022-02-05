LSU vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

LSU vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: LSU (16-6), Vanderbilt (11-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

The Tigers have fallen off the map over the last several games, but they still do a whole lot of things right.

They steal the ball more than anyone in college basketball – at least on a per game basis – they still play a nasty brand of defense that makes it hard to do anything from the outside, and they still rebound as well as almost anyone in the SEC.

Vanderbilt is bad on the boards, bad from three, and it turns it over too much. It’s not going to get enough offensive rebounds to matter off the misses, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

It’s shooting a whole lot better than LSU lately.

This still isn’t a great shooting team overall, and it’s only 1-2 in its last three games, but it’s been connecting on around 47% from the field over the last week and it couldn’t seem to miss from three in the win over Georgia.

LSU – on the other hand – can’t buy a bucket. It’s struggling just to get to 40% from the field over this 1-5 streak, it’s not turning enough of those steals into easy points, and the defense that’s been so amazing all year is getting roasted because teams are hitting their free throws.

If Vanderbilt can get to the line early and often, it can pull this off. However …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

When Vanderbilt goes cold, it goes cold to a dead stop.

It’s a tad late in the season for this, but LSU is in a rut; Vanderbilt is just struggling. The difference is that LSU can win if the game is low scoring, and Vanderbilt just can’t.

The Commodores are 8-0 when they score 73 or more and 3-10 when they don’t.

LSU has allowed more than 73 points just twice.

LSU vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

LSU 69, Vanderbilt 65

Line: LSU -3.5, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: One week off before the Super Bowl

1: Two weeks off before the Super Bowl

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams