LSU vs Kentucky prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

LSU vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: LSU (19-8), Kentucky (22-5)

LSU vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

The Tigers got the Cats in the first meeting.

They won at home 65-60 in early January by doing a great job on the boards and keeping down the mistakes. Biggest of all, LSU was almost dead even with UK on the boards.

LSU might have fallen off the map over the last 11 games going 4-7 – including a loss to South Carolina a few days ago – but it continues to attack the basket and draws fouls, and it’s No. 1 in the nation in steals.

The ultra-aggressive defense is forcing a whole lot of mistakes, taking the ball away ten times or more in each of the last four games and in five of the last six.

However …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky leads the SEC in fewest turnovers.

It doesn’t make enough mistakes to matter – the 15 given up to LSU the first time was a bit of an anomaly – and more than anything else, the shooting has been great.

The offense doesn’t rely on the three, but those have been falling. The offensive rebounds are off the charts – 48 over the last three games – helping the team to hit 50% of its shots or more in four of the last nine games and in seven of the last 13.

LSU’s defense has struggled lately.

Great throughout the year and terrific at stopping the three, LSU hasn’t been great inside with team after team scoring a tad too easily.

LSU is 17-1 when teams shoot under 42% against its D, and it’s 2-7 when it doesn’t.

Kentucky has only shot under 42% six times and only once was at home – a 77-70 win over Vanderbilt.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky will be great in the rematch.

LSU has the ability to rise up and pull off something impressive on the road, but it’s 3-6 in true away games and it’s not going to keep Kentucky from going on a few big runs to pull away.

The Cats aren’t going to hit 50% from the field, but they’ll do more than enough inside – including on the offensive boards – to pull away and roll.

LSU vs Kentucky Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 77, LSU 65

Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 142

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

