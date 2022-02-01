Louisville Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Louisville football schedule 2022: Who does Louisville miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Louisville Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 at Syracuse

Sept 10 at UCF

Sept 16 Florida State

Sept 24 USF

Oct 1 at Boston College

Oct 8 at Virginia

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Pitt

Oct 29 Wake Forest

Nov 5 James Madison

Nov 12 at Clemson

Nov 19 NC State

Nov 26 at Kentucky

Louisville Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cardinals miss from the Coastal Division?

Missing Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech isn’t a bad thing, but the Cardinals don’t catch a break with Duke and Georgia Tech off the slate from the Coastal.

That means they get defending ACC Champion Pitt – but at least that’s coming off an open date – and going to Virginia won’t be easy.

In the division, it’s not an awful deal early to get Florida State at home on a Friday night, but going to Clemson in mid-November is an issue.

Louisville Football Schedule What To Know: Backloaded at home

The Cardinals are doing a whole lot of traveling early, but there’s a payoff late.

They have to go up to Syracuse to start the season, then dive down to Orlando to face UCF in what should be sweltering on September 10th. With Florida State and USF coming to Louisville, that means there are only two home games until October 22nd.

On the back side, the Cardinals only leave Kentucky once – at Clemson – from October 22 on.

Louisville Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s going to be sneaky tough for a big season. What will the mood be if the Cardinals don’t beat both Syracuse and UCF to start the season? Road games at Boston College and Virginia are more than just landmines, and going to Clemson and Kentucky – with a home date against NC State in the middle – is no way to end a season.

There can’t be any misfires at home or it’ll be a long, long year.

