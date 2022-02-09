Los Angeles vs Cincinnati Prediction, Super Bowl Game Preview

Los Angeles vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 13

Los Angeles vs Cincinnati Super Bowl How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 13

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati (11-7), Los Angeles (12-5)

Why Cincinnati Will Win the Super Bowl

No one likes or buys into the idea of “playing with house money” once you get to the Super Bowl, but that’s what Cincinnati is doing.

You never, ever know when you’re going to get back to this thing, and it’s hardly a guarantee that Joe Burrow and company will have more than just this one shot, but there’s a general belief and feeling that this whole thing is just getting going.

Young superstar quarterback, young superstar receivers, young rising head coach, and fixable issues – like the offensive line – that can only make everything stronger.

In other words, the pressure is off as much as can possibly be.

The game is in Los Angeles, the Rams have been in the Super Bowl relatively recently, the 2021-2022 was built to win right now with the future mortgaged away, and with a 34-year-old Matthew Stafford just about to be on the other side of his prime.

On the field, it starts with takeaways. Both teams can crank up the offense, Cincinnati can’t do this, though, without winning the turnover battle.

That was what ended up undoing Kansas City – with several close calls before the overtime interception that changed everything – and it’s going to take at least two to stay alive.

For all the great things Cincinnati has done over the second half of the season and the playoff run, being careful with the ball is at the top of the list.

There was an interception against the Chiefs and one giveaway against Tennessee, and that’s been it. The Bengal offense has been totally clean outside of that since early December with a grand total of zero turnovers over a five-game stretch before the win over the Titans.

On the other side, the defense that was feast-or-famine in takeaways has come up with two or more in each of the last four game with the three against Tennessee making the difference.

The Rams didn’t give it away against Arizona, but they almost gave up the Tampa Bay game with four turnovers. There was just the one in the NFC Championship against the 49ers, but the O had a whole slew of problems over the final stretch of the season with eight turnovers in the final three games.

