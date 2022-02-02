Kentucky vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 2

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (17-4), Vanderbilt (11-9)

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

This isn’t a great three-point shooting team, but Vanderbilt was able to hit from the outside against Kentucky in the 78-66 loss back in mid-January.

For all of the amazing things Kentucky does, it doesn’t do a lot from three and it needs to keep moving and rely on second chances. Vanderbilt gets out on the outside and doesn’t get killed from three, and it could hang around if it can slow things down and force the Wildcats to start hacking.

The Commodores are great on the free throw line, Kentucky isn’t, and …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Nah, Vanderbilt can’t hang on the boards. No one can.

Kentucky was able to roll through Kansas in a shocker by hitting everything on the inside and on the move, and it destroyed the normally great rebounding team and controlled things throughout.

As good as it was in Lawrence, it has to be able to hold up on Vanderbilt on the inside. The Commodore outside shooters aren’t great, but the team is 10-1 when it hits 44% of its shots or more and 1-8 when it doesn’t.

Only five teams have been able to make 44% or more of their shots on the Wildcats. They’re 15-1 against everyone else.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky has found its stride.

Will it be on letdown alert after the Kansas game? Yeah, a little bit, but it’ll make up for it but getting on the move as the game goes on. Vanderbilt will hang around for a while on the line, but it won’t be able to keep up.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 63

Line: Kentucky -15.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

