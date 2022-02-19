Kansas vs West Virginia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Kansas vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (21-4), West Virginia (14-11)

Kansas vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

We’ve done this before and it didn’t go all that well.

Kansas hosted a good West Virginia team that was 14-2 and looking to make a statement. The Jayhawks rudely rolled 85-59, and the Mountaineers have been on a 1-9 bender ever since.

The Mountaineers just don’t rebound well enough.

They can get on the move, and they’ll block shots, and they’ll come up with a slew of decent defensive plays, but they don’t do enough on the glass at either end of the floor – they were -9 in rebounding margin in the first meeting.

Now they have to deal with a team that’s got the most offensive pop in the Big 12 and should win the rebounding battle by at least five.

Why West Virginia Will Win

West Virginia is hardly a rock at home, but it’s a whole lot better than it is on the road.

It’s 11-3 in Morgantown and 3-8 away – it brings a whole other level of defensive intensity in its own house.

Steals mean everything to the way this group rolls. It’s 6-1 when it comes up with 11 or more steals, and Kansas has had its share of moments giving up a whole lot of turnovers.

This is all about bringing the defensive pressure from the start and forcing Kansas isn’t a tough shooting day. But …

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia just isn’t making enough shots.

It doesn’t have the inside presence to hold up with Kansas goes into the half court sets, and it doesn’t have the ability from three to bomb its way out of jams.

Kansas won’t have this easy, but it’ll come up with enough rebounds to overcome the inconsistencies.

Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, Lines

Kansas 74, West Virginia 69

Line: Kansas -4.5, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

