Kansas vs Oklahoma State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 14

Kansas vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 14

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (20-4), Oklahoma State (12-12)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys aren’t playing all that bad lately.

They came up with a strong performance in a win over Oklahoma and destroyed West Virginia a few days ago. Yeah, they’re losing way too much, but again, they’re not all that awful.

They’re shooting well, they’re strong defensively at coming up with big plays – lots of steals and lots of blocks – and they’re getting to the free throw line.

Kansas might be fantastic, but it’s beatable with a hot shooting game.

Oklahoma State has to move the ball around better than it did in the first meeting – 74-63 loss back in early January – and it has to get to the rim. Kansas is 2-3 against teams that hit 50% or better from the field, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

That’s one heavy lift for Oklahoma State.

It’s not a bad shooting team overall, and it can generate a few points in transition, but it’s not a high-powered offensive power and it only hit 50% or better from the field three times.

The Cowboys don’t do much of anything from the outside, and for all the big defensive plays they make, they turn the ball over way, way too much.

Kansas won the first time around with relative ease even though it wasn’t its normal self from the field. It’s one of the best shooting teams in the country both inside and out, and it should be able to blow past the Cowboys – as basic as this sounds – by hitting more shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky is the only team to get Kansas in Allen Field house, and that only happened before it dominated on the boards and was dominant from the field.

Be shocked if the Jayhawks aren’t far sharper this time around against Oklahoma State, and be shocked if they aren’t at least a +10 in rebounding margin.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Lines

Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 62

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

