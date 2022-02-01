Kansas vs Iowa State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Iowa State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Kansas vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (17-3), Iowa State (16-5)

Kansas vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks should be a whole lot more focused and sharp after getting run out of the gym in the stunning home loss to Kentucky.

And only beating Iowa State 62-61 a few weeks ago should get everyone’s attention, too.

It was a grind against the Cyclones the first time around, but Kansas was able to get to the line and it should be able to again.

It was a bit of an aberration – Iowa State fouls a whole lot – close to 19 times per game – and the Jayhawks weren’t able to do even more to force hacks.

Force more than the 15 fouls there were in the first meeting and there won’t be a problem.

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Kansas defense hasn’t been consistent enough or food enough.

It’s okay, but it’s not the rock it normally is. No, Iowa State isn’t going to come out and put 85 on the board, but it needs to play the game at its tempo and take advantage of its chances.

It was able to hit 41% from the field in the first meeting, but it couldn’t come up with enough threes at the right time.

Keep this in the 60s again, don’t get bogged down when the Jayhawks are scoring on the inside, keep the ball moving. Of course all teams end up doing well when there are lots of assists, but Iowa State is 10-0 when it comes up with 15 or more.

The problem, though, is …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas is 17-1 when the other team doesn’t get come up with more than 16 assists.

Kentucky came up with 19. Iowa State won’t do that.

The Cyclones should be able to keep this from being a runaway disaster, but it won’t have enough offense in the last ten minutes to overcome the Jayhawk free throws.

Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Lines

Kansas 73, Iowa State 66

Line: Kansas -4.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

