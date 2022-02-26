Kansas vs Baylor prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Kansas vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (23-4), Baylor (23-5)

Kansas vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas whacked around Baylor the first time around in early February, and why? Three reasons …

Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding.

The Jayhawks won 83-59 because it shot well, got a whole lot of second chance points, and the defense held the Bears to under 30% from the field.

And they were +10 in rebounding margin. Baylor is No. 1 in the Big 12 in rebounds, but Kansas was able to attack hard in the first game and there weren’t any answers. Baylor came up with a bunch of offensive rebounds, but that didn’t matter as much as it should’ve.

Baylor will shoot far better this time around, but there’s a problem if the threes aren’t falling. It couldn’t do a thing in the win over TCU – hitting just 2-of-11 – and it failed to get to 35% from three in five of the last six games.

But …

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor continues to be great on the offensive glass.

No, there was no getting past the cold shooting day against Kansas in the first game, but the 15 offensive boards were a lot. The Bears won’t get that many again – mainly because they’ll shoot better – but they’ll have their share.

Kansas is too erratic from the outside. It can certainly win if it’s not cranking up things from three, but it’s been able to get away with bad shooting games. That’s not going to work against the Bears.

Baylor can score in spurts, it moves the ball around as well as anyone in the Big 12, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fantastic.

Texas Tech is right there, but these are two of the best three teams in the Big 12 and they’re going to go back and forth.

Baylor isn’t unbeatable at home – it lost back in mid-January to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State – but Kansas is only beatable away from Lawrence.

It’ll be an offensive up-and-down game with the Bears doing a wee bit better on the move late. Their passing ability will come up big when needed.

Kansas vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Baylor 84, Kansas 79

Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

5: Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

1: His inability to not say “make a play”

