Kansas State vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 28

Kansas State vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 28

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kansas State (14-14), Texas Tech (22-7)

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcats continue to give it a push.

They’re struggling overall defensively, but they’re bombing away with the most threes in the Big 12 and with the best defense against the three. They always have a puncher’s chance.

This isn’t going to be a shootout – Texas Tech won’t allow it. So if Kansas State can be decent from the outside and get to the free throw line – it’s not bad when it gets its chances – it can keep this close.

Texas Tech isn’t all that strong from the free throw line, it’s not all that great from three and it’s not totally dominant at stopping the three. And …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raider defense is a rock.

No, it doesn’t shut down teams cold from the outside, but it’s always a grind to generate points against the pressure and style.

TCU was able to win 69-66 at home, but it had to hit half of its shots to do it. Oklahoma won at home against the Red Raiders a few weeks ago, but it had to make 49% of its shots to do it.

It’s possible to beat Texas Tech without going off from the field, but that’s not happening lately. It’s going to take a phenomenal shooting day for Kansas State to make this a fight.

Kansas State is the second-worst shooting team in the Big 12 making 42% of its shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech doesn’t lose at home.

It’s 5-7 on the road, but the team takes things up to a whole other level at United Supermarkets going 17-0.

These two played in mid-January up in Manhattan, and Texas Tech rolled 62-51 with the defense stopping the Wildcats from the outside. The D will come up with a big performance at home.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 76, Kansas State 63

Must See Rating: 2

