Iowa State vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

How To Watch: Longhorn Network

Record: Iowa State (16-6), Texas (16-6)

Iowa State vs Texas Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

How did it beat Texas the first time around – it was 79-70 back in mid-January?

It was phenomenal from the field hitting 57%, it was on from three, and it moved the ball around better than it had all season long.

That’s what it has to do again.

It’s a good team at forcing steals, making the extra pass, and cranking up the defense just enough to keep games manageable when the offense isn’t on. This isn’t a lights-out Texas team on offense, it prefers to win tough defensive games, and that all should suit the Cyclones just fine on the road.

But …

Why Texas Will Win

If the Texas defense bogs things down too much, it’s going to win.

Iowa State had to hit everything to pull off the win in the first meeting, but that was an aberration. It’s an okay shooting team, but it’s not going to be nearly as hot – it can’t be. It’s just not that great from three.

Iowa State wins when it scores. Yeah, duh, that’s how this works, but really, the Cyclones are 10-0 when it scores more than 72 points and 12-1 when it scores more than 66. It’s 4-5 when it scores 66 or fewer.

Gonzaga, Texas, Tech, Iowa State. Those are the only three teams to score more than 66 points Texas this season. All the games were on the road, and all the games were Longhorn losses.

Clamp down, slow down, keep the game low, and Texas wins, because …

What’s Going To Happen

It really is crazy how much Texas needs its D to win.

To take the earlier stat even further, it’s 16-0 when allowing fewer than 60 points and 0-6 when it allows more. There’s one other part to that.

Out of those six losses, five of them were on the road.

This is about to be a low scoring grind, Texas will force a ton of turnovers, and it’ll get out with a good win to push past that loss to Texas Tech.

Iowa State vs Texas Prediction, Lines

Texas 64, Iowa State 58

