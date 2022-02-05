Indiana Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Indiana football schedule 2022: Who does Indiana miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Indiana Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 Illinois

Sept 10 Idaho

Sept 17 WKU

Sept 24 at Cincinnati

Oct 1 at Nebraska

Oct 8 Michigan

Oct 15 Maryland

Oct 22 at Rutgers

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Penn State

Nov 12 at Ohio State

Nov 19 at Michigan State

Nov 26 Purdue

Indiana Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Hoosiers miss from the Big Ten West Division?

It’s about as nice as could be asked for.

There’s no Northwestern from the West, but missing Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota is fantastic. There’s always the rivalry date against Purdue, and going to Nebraska won’t be easy, but kicking the season off at home against Illinois is solid.

Against the East, Michigan is coming to Bloomington, and the Penn State game is at home coming off a week off, but the date with The Nittany Lions is followed up by road games against Ohio State and Michigan State.

Indiana Football Schedule What To Know: No, the Hoosiers aren’t playing a Power Five team with the non-conference schedule, but …

In general, it’s not right to play a non-conference schedule without a game against another Power Five program, but in this case Indiana is given a pass.

No, home games against Idaho and WKU shouldn’t be taxing, but having to go to Cincinnati – even if this won’t be the Bearcat team of last year – makes up for it.

Indiana Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Considering how bad Indiana was last year, it can’t take anything for granted and can’t get too excited quite yet, but the schedule has enough winnable dates to get over 2021 and push for at least six wins.

Beat Illinois at home, and it should be a 3-0 start before everything starts to get tough. November is a bear, so most of the work has to be done before late October off week – beating Maryland and home and winning on the road at Rutgers could be a must.

