Illinois vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 8

Illinois vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Illinois (17-5), Purdue (20-3)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Illinois vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

The Illini picked a terrific time to step up its all-around game.

They lost to Purdue in a two overtime thriller, they lost a Maryland right after, and then it all kicked in with a four-game winning streak ranging from the tough (Michigan State) to the fantastic (Wisconsin) to the dominant (Indiana).

What has gone so right? The team is shooting great from the field, the defense has stopped everyone from doing much from three, and this remains the No. 1 rebounding team in the Big Ten.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue is on a better tear, and that includes that road win over the Illini.

It’s all a statical technicality, but Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounds per game. Purdue leads in overall rebounds, and that’s not coming on the offensive end because the shooting continues to be terrific.

Illinois is playing well because it’s winning on defense. Purdue is winning because it has 80 points getting off the bus.

The three-point shooting continues to be fantastic, and even when it’s not – like in the win over Michigan – the transition and inside games are taking over.

It’s a more versatile team than Illinois, but …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Can Purdue get Illinois on the move?

Yeah, the Illini got to 88 points in the first meeting, but that took double overtime to get there. Purdue has hit the 80-point mark in seven of the last eight games. It takes something big for the Illini to get there.

Purdue will be a bit better from three down the stretch, and it’ll be way better on the free throw line.

Illinois vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Purdue 81, Illinois 74

Line: Purdue -6, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Wordle

1: Anyone who goes on social media and gives away the day’s Wordle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams