Houston vs Wichita State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 20

Houston vs Wichita State How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Houston (21-4), Wichita State (13-10)

Houston vs Wichita State Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars make shots, and the Shockers don’t.

Wichita State has a nice defense and was able to keep Houston from going off in the first meeting – a 76-66 Cougar win – but the shooting isn’t steady enough.

It’ll make 40% of its shots, but the threes aren’t going to fall enough. It has to manufacture points on the move, the offensive rebounds have to be there, and everything has to work right.

Houston got out of its two-game funk with an easy win over UCF, but …

Why Wichita State Will Win

Houston still isn’t quite right.

It’s certainly not awful, but it’s not making its threes, the free throws aren’t coming in bunches, and the offensive rebounds aren’t there like there were throughout most of the season.

The Wichita State defense is terrific at times. It’s coming off a rough day in a loss at Cincinnati, but it comes up with a ton of key defensive stops and it’s keeping most teams to around 40% from the field.

Houston only hit 40% in the first meeting and wasn’t great from three. However …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be a low scoring battle that comes down to free throws.

Again, Houston isn’t quite getting to the line as much as it usually does, and Wichita State has been great at getting to the line at home.

The Shockers have won their last four games at home and they’ll make it close, but Houston will rise up with one late burst to get out alive …

Helped by a few free throws.

Houston vs Wichita State Prediction, Lines

Houston 66, Wichita State 62

