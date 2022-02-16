Houston vs UCF prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 17

Houston vs UCF How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 17

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (20-4), UCF (15-8)

Houston vs UCF Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Houston has hit a bit of a snag.

As amazing as it’s been all season long, it’s now on a two-game losing streak after having too many problems on the free throw line and with issues stopping both SMU and Memphis from three.

UCF is on the flip side with a two-game winning streak. The shooting has been better, the threes are falling, and the team has a puncher’s chance because it’s going to fire from the outside and keep on chucking.

UCF has been good for around nine threes per game, and it’s been able to hit double-digit shots from the outside in six of the last eight games.

However …

Why Houston Will Win

The Houston defense should be able to clamp down. When UCF isn’t making its shots from the outside there’s a big, big problem.

The Cougars beat UCF in late January 63-49 after holding UCF to just six made threes.

Yes, the Knights have the ability to bomb their way out of trouble, but there’s a big problem if those shots aren’t dropping. Like almost all teams, they’re much, much better at home when it comes to comfort with the outside shots, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston is one of the best teams in the country at defending the three. After losing two straight, it’s about to ramp up the intensity that much more to stop this slide in its tracks.

The D might not be able to hold UCF to 49 points again, but after getting hit hard from the outside in the last two games, look out. The defense is about to be amazing.

Houston vs UCF Prediction, Lines

Houston 78, UCF 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

