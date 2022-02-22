Houston vs Tulane prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

Houston vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Houston (22-4), Tulane (12-11)

Houston vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars have been a tad flaky lately, but they’re still leading the nation in field goal percentage defense, they’re still fourth in scoring D, and they still have the ability to clamp down when they absolutely have to.

SMU and Memphis were both able to hit from three and get to the free throw line, and that turned out to be just enough to get by in two recent Houston losses. However, that was an aberration.

It take a lot to get to 40% against this defense, and shooting well isn’t what Tulane does.

Usually.

The Green Wave don’t get enough rebounds and thy don’t do enough from three – and forget about offensive rebounds when they’re off – but …

Why Tulane Will Win

Tulane is shooting the lights out lately.

It couldn’t miss from anywhere in a win over Tulsa, and it was fantastic against USF and Temple when it moved the ball around got a whole lot of easy baskets.

The team wins when it shoots well and loses when it doesn’t – it’s not good at overcoming poor shooting days. It’s 8-1 when it makes 48% or more from the field, and that one loss came way back in November.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Houston is just that good defensively – again, it’s No. 1 in the nation in field goal defense – but if Tulane can just get to 45% and then rely on its own solid D, it’ll be right in this at home.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane only made 33% of its shot in the first meeting – a 73-62 loss – and it couldn’t do a thing from three or keep Houston off the boards.

It’ll make it tighter at home and keep this close late, but the Houston defense will be too strong in the final few minutes. Missed Cougar free throws will make this closer than it should be.

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Lines

Houston 71, Tulane 64

Must See Rating: 2.5

