Houston vs Tulane prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 2

Houston vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Tulane (9-9), Houston (18-20)

Houston vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

The Green Wave haven’t been bad lately, even if they aren’t all that consistent.

They don’t allow teams to come up with a whole lot to transition points because they don’t turn the ball over. They’re great from three when they take their shots, they’re good at attacking, and they don’t seem to have a problem when teams bomb away.

They might give up a ton of threes, but they still have a way of bouncing back fast.

However …

Why Houston Will Win

Tulane doesn’t come up with rebounds.

It might force several turnovers, but Houston moves the ball around too well, it’s better at making teams screw up, and it leads the American Athletic Conference in rebounds.

That’s where the Green Wave will get rolled.

Even when they rebound well, they tend to lose. They have to be red hot from three to pull this off, but only Northwestern State was able to hit over 40% from three against the Cougars – and lost by 31.

So …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane isn’t going to do enough from three to overcome the lack of a steady Houston scoring punch.

The Green Wave shooting will stall, the rebounding won’t be three, and Houston will be able to pull away with one big run in the first half.

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Lines

Houston 78, Tulane 62

Line: Houston -17, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

