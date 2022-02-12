Houston vs Memphis prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Houston vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Houston (20-3), Memphis (13-8)

Houston vs Memphis Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tigers are shooting really, really well.

They’re not going to take a ton of threes, and they’re struggling from the free throw line, but they’re strong at moving the ball around and fantastic at forcing takeaways and coming up with a whole lot of easy points.

They’re not consistent from the field, but they can move and can hang punch for punch with Houston on the boards and should be able to keep up from the field.

While they’d like to make this more of a half court inside game and not deal with threes, they’ll play Houston’s game. But …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston might have lost in a slight stunner against SMU, but it’s still shooting the lights out.

It’s hitting way over half of its shots over the last several games, but it lost to SMU because of three after three after three – the Mustangs hit 12. Memphis isn’t going to do anything from the outside.

Memphis might be great on the inside, and it can run when needed, but Houston is at a whole other level when it’s able to force turnovers and go on runs.

Get ready for a fired up team after sitting on that SMU loss, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston’s Achilles’ heel is on the free throw line. Memphis will be more than happy match the Cougars miss for miss.

Neither one can do much on the line, but Memphis gets a whole lot more attempts – it makes more volume free throws.

Houston fouls just enough to matter and Memphis will be able to keep this close into the second half, but again, the threes just won’t be there when needed.

Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Lines

Houston 80, Memphis 70

Line: Houston -10.5, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

