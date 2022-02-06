Houston vs Cincinnati prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 6

Houston vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (19-2), Cincinnati (15-6)

Houston vs Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Cincinnati doesn’t shoot well enough or consistently enough from the field.

It’ll jack up a ton of threes, but they aren’t going in lately hating just 13-of-60 over the last two games, and they’re struggling overall from the field averaging under 40%.

It was able to get away with that against a few mediocre teams, but that’s not going to work against the Cougars.

Houston is second in the nation in securing defense, it’s about to come up with few key takeaways here and there, and it’ll do a far better job of getting on the move and overcoming its own shooting woes.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats can play a little bit of D, too.

How are they getting past their relative shooting woes? They’re coming up with a whole bunch of defensive stops, allowing teams to hit around 25% from three over the lsat few games and with no one hitting 40% overall from the field since mid-January.

Houston will get to 40% at least – it’ll get to the rim enough to get several easy buckets – but it’ll get pushed harder than it has been for the last several games.

It’s been a relatively easy run since the win over Oklahoma State back in mid-December, but this could be the first time in a long time it has to fight to get to 70 points.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will get to 70 points.

Cincinnati is struggling too much from the field, and this isn’t the team to go against when you’re trying to bust out of a slump.

How good as the Cougar three-point D been lately? 11-of-66. That’s what teams are hitting, but Cincinnati will keep this close enough throughout to be within range. Once big burst midway through the second half, though, will be just enough to survive.

Houston vs Cincinnati Prediction, Lines

Houston 72, Cincinnati 67

Line: Houston -6, o/u: 131

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

