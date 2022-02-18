Houston Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Houston football schedule 2022: Who does Houston miss on the American Athletic Conference schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Houston Football Schedule

Sept 3 at UTSA

Sept 10 at Texas Tech

Sept 17 Kansas

Sept 24 Rice

Oct 7 at Memphis

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Navy

Oct 29 USF

Nov 5 at SMU

Nov 12 Temple

Nov 19 at East Carolina

Nov 26 Tulsa

Houston Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cougars miss from the American Athletic Conference slate?

It’s a curious move that should turn into a HUGE help for Houston.

No UCF. No Cincinnati. Merry Christmas.

The not playing the other two Big 12 defectors is a huge deal. It makes the path to getting back to the AAC Championship relatively easy, and it doesn’t give the Big 12 something to look forward to.

Houston Football Schedule What To Know: Enjoy Texas, Houston

It’s a big place so obviously leaving the state line doesn’t matter all that much if you’re going a gajillion miles to play. However, with the road games at UTSA and Texas Tech, the Cougars don’t leave Texas until October 7th and are only out of the stat three times all season.

However, there’s a run of three road games in four weeks with Memphis, Navy, and SMU as part of a tough stretch that offsets missing UCF and Cincinnati just a wee bit.

Houston Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s going to be entertaining.

Just how good is Houston going to be? If it’s worthy of truly being in the mix for the AAC Championship, it should be able to get by UTSA on the road to start the season, it needs to be able to handle Kansas at home, and Texas Tech in Lubbock has to be at least a 50/50 game.

In conference play, Memphis, Navy, SMU, East Carolina. Those are the road games, and again, any team worthy of winning the conference championship needs to be able to roll through a schedule like this.

