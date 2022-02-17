Hawaii Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Hawaii football schedule 2022: Who does Hawaii miss on the Mountain West schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Aug 27 Vanderbilt

Sept 3 WKU

Sept 10 at Michigan

Sept 17 Duquesne

Sept 24 at New Mexico State

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at San Diego State

Oct 15 Nevada

Oct 22 at Colorado State

Oct 29 Wyoming

Nov 5 at Fresno State

Nov 12 Utah State

Nov 19 UNLV

Nov 26 at San Jose State

Hawaii Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Rainbow Warriors miss from the Mountain West’s Mountain Division?

It’s an interesting overall schedule for Hawaii, and missing Air Force and Boise State – a positive to not have to play either one – is just a part of it.

With a road trip to New Mexico State and an open date to follow, you’d think the scheduling gods would’ve figured out how to get the Rainbow Warriors to stick around and go up the road to face New Mexico.

But the Lobos aren’t on the slate. Defending Mountain West champ Utah State is, and so are Colorado State and Wyoming. The one road trip is to Fort Collins to play the Rams.

Hawaii Football Schedule What To Know: Obviously it’s done for a reason, but …

Part of the thing with Hawaii is to help it not have to spend three months constantly on a plane. However, there’s no real ability to settle in at home in the middle of the season.

Three of the first four games are in Honolulu, and there’s a nice run of three home games in four weeks before closing out against San Jose State, but the team doesn’t get two weeks in a row at home from September 10th until mid-November.

Hawaii Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s interesting.

It’s not like Vanderbilt and WKU are going to be layups at home to start the season before going to Michigan. There are enough winnable games to push for seven wins – unless there’s a break given again and the team gets bowl eligible with six victories out of their 13 games – but it’s going to be a grind.

Own home, and this should be a fun slate.

