Gonzaga vs Santa Clara prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

How To Watch: Root Sports

Record: Gonzaga (22-2), Santa Clara (18-9)

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Game Preview

Why Santa Clara Will Win

The Broncos can score.

They might not put up a ton of threes, but they’re great on the inside, they hit their free throws, and they’re among the best teams in the country from the field hitting 49% of their shots.

They’ve made half of their shots or more in six of the last nine games, and that’s the norm.

They move the ball around extremely well, they don’t get hit with a ton of fouls – at least normally they don’t; that’s been a slight problem lately – and …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Yeah, Santa Clara can score. It put up 83 on Gonzaga in the first meeting in the middle of January, and it still got rocked.

Gonzaga put up 115.

It took a little while to get things going and settle in against Pepperdine in the 86-66 win a few nights ago, but even with the threes not falling there wasn’t that much of a problem.

Santa Clara is bad at guarding the three, it’s allowing just about everyone to push into the high-40s percentage-wise from the field, and even though overall it’s not bad when it comes to fouling, it’s been allowing teams to get to the free throw line way too easily.

And now Gonzaga is back home.

What’s Going To Happen

Really, really bad things happen when teams come into McCarthey Athletic Center.

Santa Clara has a nice mix of scoring punch, balance, and passing ability to keep up and make Gonzaga keep rolling, but it won’t be nearly enough.

The Bulldogs will get up fast, settle in, and burst again in the second half with a good mix of offensive firepower.

Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 98, Santa Clara 74

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams