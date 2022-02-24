Gonzaga vs San Francisco prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24

Gonzaga vs San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: War Memorial at the Sobrato Center, San Francisco, CA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Gonzaga (23-2), San Francisco (22-7)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga hasn’t exactly been hit with a big right hook lately, but it’s proving it can take a punch.

It’s all relative, but Saint Mary’s, Pepperdine, and Santa Clara all hung around with the Bulldogs just enough to make things interesting – and then they all lost big.

The Gonzaga offense continues to be the best in the nation from the field, the defense continued to be the best in the nation on the boards, and even when there’s a little bit of a problem, there’s always a scoring burst that makes everything okay.

San Francisco delivered a few punches against Gonzaga in late January, and it lost 78-62.

Making things even harder, Gonzaga has been stronger on the offensive boards, fantastic on the free throw line, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Dons can play.

The offense might have stalled in the loss to Saint Mary’s, but it perked right back up to hang 104 on Pacific.

It’s a great team on the boards – it’s the best in the West Coast Conference on the defensive glass – and the threes come in bunches. It’s the type of team that could give Gonzaga a whole lot of issues.

How do you beat the No. 1 team in the land? You have to be red hot from the outside, create a slew of turnovers, and make it a crazy back-and-forth fight if the Don offense can keep up.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

After three straight games on the road and five in the last seven, San Francisco is back in War Memorial with the right style and the right mix to make this a battle, and …

Gonzaga is terrific at guarding the three.

San Francisco hit just 29% from the outside in the first meeting and Gonzaga’s defense hasn’t fallen off a bit since then.

The threes will be dropping, though, enough to make this a whole lot of fun. The Bulldogs will pull it out, but they’ll have to sweat.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 80, San Francisco 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The USFL Draft

1: The USFL

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams