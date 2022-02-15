Gonzaga vs Pepperdine prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16
Gonzaga vs Pepperdine How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, February 16
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Gonzaga (21-2), Pepperdine (7-20)
Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Game Preview
Why Gonzaga Will Win
Gonzaga is just running scrimmages at this point.
No one is pressuring this offense. No one is scoring on this defense. No one is coming close, and that includes Pepperdine, who lost 117-83 back in early January.
Saint Mary’s gave Gonzaga a wee bit of a push for a while, and then it lost 74-58. There’s too much versatility offensively, the defense is taking advantage of desperate teams bombing away from the outside, now it gets to have some fun against a Pepperdine defense that’s getting rolled by everyone.
The Waves have to crank up the offense and be on from three early on, and …
Why Pepperdine Will Win
It’s possible.
Pepperdine doesn’t have the defense to slow down anything Gonzaga wants to do inside and out, but it can hit from three, it’s not all that bad on the offensive glass, and for all the defensive issues, the team forces a whole lot of turnovers.
Yeah, the Waves got rocked by Gonzaga in the first meeting, but it shot well, hit ten threes, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Yeah, the Waves shot well, and they also gave up 63 first half points. in the loss.
Get ready for a whole lot of points – mainly on the Gonzaga side – but Pepperdine will hit at least ten threes to do its part of the point total lift, but there won’t be a whole lot of drama.
Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Prediction, Lines
Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 66
Must See Rating: 2
