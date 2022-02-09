Gonzaga vs Pacific prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10
Gonzaga vs Pacific How To Watch
Date: Thursday, February 10
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Pacific (7-16), Gonzaga (19-2)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Pacific vs Gonzaga Game Preview
Why Pacific Will Win
Can the Tigers bring the same performance they came up with against USC?
They lost to the Trojans 74-68, but they started great, shot well from the inside, and they held on as long as possible before the talent took over and the shots started dropping.
To have any prayer, Pacific has to get Gonzaga to screw up. It only forced 11 turnovers against USC, but it might be able to make things interesting if it can generate enough easy points come close to keeping up.
The threes have to come early and often. The Tigers are 5-2 when hitting eight or more threes. Gonzaga has allowed eight or more threes eight times, but …
Why Gonzaga Will Win
The offense continues to be unstoppable.
It’s dropping 90 a game lately like it was nothing, the threes are falling, and no one is able to keep up.
Pacific just doesn’t score enough. It doesn’t have the ability to hit from three – it’s hasn’t hit close to 30% from the outside over the las three games – and it’s struggling to get to 70 points. It was able to do it in a win over Pepperdine, but it took 23 made free throws to get there.
Worse yet, the Tigers aren’t doing enough defensively. Teams are hitting 45% from the field on a consistent basis, and Gonzaga should blow past 55% if the threes are dropping.
– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
Pacific has a way of battling with teams, and then losing. It might not get obliterated in the first ten minutes, but that tidal wave of Gonzaga points will be coming soon.
For all of Pacific’s issues, only one team – Santa Clara – has been able to score more than 80 points against it. That’s about to change.
Pacific vs Gonzaga Prediction, Lines
Gonzaga 92, Pacific 60
Line: Gonzaga -33, o/u: 155
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
5: Sports with a ball
1: Sports that rely on judges and opinions, unlike college football with its playoff system that … never mind.