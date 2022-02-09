Gonzaga vs Pacific prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10

Gonzaga vs Pacific How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Pacific (7-16), Gonzaga (19-2)

Pacific vs Gonzaga Game Preview

Why Pacific Will Win

Can the Tigers bring the same performance they came up with against USC?

They lost to the Trojans 74-68, but they started great, shot well from the inside, and they held on as long as possible before the talent took over and the shots started dropping.

To have any prayer, Pacific has to get Gonzaga to screw up. It only forced 11 turnovers against USC, but it might be able to make things interesting if it can generate enough easy points come close to keeping up.

The threes have to come early and often. The Tigers are 5-2 when hitting eight or more threes. Gonzaga has allowed eight or more threes eight times, but …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

The offense continues to be unstoppable.

It’s dropping 90 a game lately like it was nothing, the threes are falling, and no one is able to keep up.

Pacific just doesn’t score enough. It doesn’t have the ability to hit from three – it’s hasn’t hit close to 30% from the outside over the las three games – and it’s struggling to get to 70 points. It was able to do it in a win over Pepperdine, but it took 23 made free throws to get there.

Worse yet, the Tigers aren’t doing enough defensively. Teams are hitting 45% from the field on a consistent basis, and Gonzaga should blow past 55% if the threes are dropping.

What’s Going To Happen

Pacific has a way of battling with teams, and then losing. It might not get obliterated in the first ten minutes, but that tidal wave of Gonzaga points will be coming soon.

For all of Pacific’s issues, only one team – Santa Clara – has been able to score more than 80 points against it. That’s about to change.

Pacific vs Gonzaga Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 92, Pacific 60

Line: Gonzaga -33, o/u: 155

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

