Gonzaga vs BYU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Gonzaga vs BYU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Gonzaga (18-2), BYU (17-6)

Gonzaga vs BYU Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

You don’t come into the gym without planning on scoring at least 80 against Gonzaga, and you might need a plan to figure out how to hang 100 to have any hope.

The Bulldogs have taken their offensive up a few notches with well over 100 points in four of their last seven games, and with 89 or more in eight of their last nine.

One of those big scoring days was the 110 put up on BYU – 84 wasn’t enough to even get an appetizer.

BYU doesn’t force enough defensive stops, it fouls like it’s fun, and it’s having a big problem with turnovers lately.

And it just doesn’t score enough to keep up if and when Gonzaga goes Gonzaga.

However …

Why BYU Will Win

As versatile as Gonzaga might be, it was able to win the first time around by going gonzo from three. It can get hot, but even Gonzaga isn’t going to hit 53% from three and nail close to 70% from the field again.

BYU can rebound well enough to clean up the glass on both ends. It’s not like Gonzaga can’t own the boards from time to time – it’ll get 40 coming off the bus – but BYU leads the nation in total rebounds and should be able to come up with more than the 11 offensive boards it generated the first time around.

What’s Going To Happen

Will it matter that BYU is playing in the Marriott?

It lost a clunker of a home game a few days ago to San Francisco for the first time all year it dropped a game in Provo. It was 10-0 before that at home, and now it gets the No. 1 team in its house.

There’s enough defense and production on the boards to keep this from getting too obnoxiously out of hand, but the co-No. 1 team in America is in way too good of a groove.

It’s too amazing from three lately to lose this, but BYU will make it fun for a while.

Gonzaga vs BYU Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 90, BYU 77

Line: Gonzaga -12, o/u: 159

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

