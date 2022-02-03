Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Georgia Tech football schedule 2022: Who does Georgia Tech miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2022

Sept 5 Clemson

Sept 10 Western Carolina

Sept 17 Ole Miss

Sept 24 at UCF

Oct 1 at Pitt

Oct 8 Duke

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 20 Virginia

Oct 29 at Florida State

Nov 5 at Virginia Tech

Nov 12 Miami

Nov 19 at North Carolina

Nov 26 at Georgia

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Georgia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Yellow Jackets miss from the Atlantic Division?

There aren’t a ton of layups in the relatively even Atlantic, but missing Syracuse, Louisville, and Boston College isn’t a good thing. The Yellow Jackets don’t have to face defending Atlantic champion Wake Forest, and missing NC State is a huge win, but …

Clemson on a Monday night isn’t a fun way to kickoff the season, and there’s a date at Florida State in late October that’s going to be a must win, because …

Georgia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: Someone doesn’t like the Yellow Jackets

Yeah, there are four home games over a six-game stretch after playing Clemson in Atlanta – which is sort of a home game, but it’s being played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium – but the road games are UCF and Pitt.

That’s bad, the finishing kick is worse.

There’s a nice eight-day break before the last five games, but four road games in five weeks isn’t fair. It’s not just the Georgia Tech is has to go away from home, but closing at North Carolina and Georgia is mean.

Georgia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Good … luck.

There’s Western Carolina, and there’s a home game against Duke. That’s it.

Where are the other sure wins with non-conference games against Ole Miss, at UCF, and at Georgia? The next-easiest ACC home game after Duke is either Virginia or Miami.

The Yellow Jackets will likely be underdogs in at least ten games. It’s going to take a few mega-breaks to get to six wins.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams