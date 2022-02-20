Georgia Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Georgia football schedule 2022: Who do the Bulldogs miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 Georgia Football Schedule
Sept 3 Oregon (in Atlanta)
Sept 10 Samford
Sept 17 at South Carolina
Sept 24 Kent State
Oct 1 at Missouri
Oct 8 Auburn
Oct 15 Vanderbilt
Oct 22 OPEN DATE
Oct 29 Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov 5 Tennessee
Nov 12 at Mississippi State
Nov 19 at Kentucky
Nov 26 Georgia Tech
Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC West?
Auburn Mississippi State
There’s no real complaining about who the defending national champions get from the West. There’s no sure-thing layup against anyone from the division, but playing Auburn at home and going to Mississippi State isn’t all that awful.
That means Georgia misses Alabama and Texas A&M – it’ll take that deal. Missing the Ole Miss offense along with LSU and Arkansas is just fine.
Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: The road games …
They’re about as easy as they can possibly get for an SEC team.
The two most dangerous games away from Athens aren’t even real road dates. The opener against Oregon might as well be a home game in Atlanta, and the Florida showdown is, as always, in Jacksonville.
South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky. Again, all things considered, that’s a light and breezy road run for a team with national championship dreams.
Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Don’t blame the regular season schedule if Georgia isn’t back in the College Football Playoff.
Again, no Alabama and no Texas A&M is the big break, and consider it an upset if the Dawgs aren’t favored in every game – assuming there’s not a meltdown of some sort.
As long as the team can maintain its focus against Mississippi State and Kentucky coming off what should be fun East battles with Florida and Tennessee, all should be just fine.