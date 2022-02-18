East Carolina Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

East Carolina football schedule 2022: Who does East Carolina miss on the American Athletic Conference schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 East Carolina Football Schedule

Sept 3 NC State

Sept 10 Old Dominion

Sept 17 Campbell

Sept 24 Navy

Oct 1 at USF

Oct 8 at Tulane

Oct 15 Memphis

Oct 22 UCF

Oct 29 at BYU

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Oct 11 at Cincinnati

Oct 19 Houston

Nov 26 at Temple

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

East Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Pirates miss from the American Athletic Conference slate?

The Pirates might have to play all of the likely big boys – as in, it has to play the Big 12 defectors Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF – but not having to play SMU isn’t a bad deal and missing Tulsa might be a plus.

Again, though, that means East Carolina has to deal with the big guys, and that includes having to go on the road to face Cincinnati. On the plus side, Houston and UCF have to come to Dowdy-Ficklen.

East Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: That’s one nice start, but …

That’s one bear of a finish.

East Carolina gets four straight home games to start the season, and it’s followed up by road games against USF and Tulane teams that didn’t go bowling last season.

Granted, NC State isn’t a layup, but this program has been able to come up with fun upsets from time to time at home.

If this is going to be any sort of a big year, the win total damage has to be before October 15th because …

East Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Yeah, Memphis and UCF have to come to Greenville, but neither of those games will be a given. Combine that with the brutal run of at BYU, at Cincinnati, and Houston before closing out at Temple, and three of the final our games are on the road.

That five game stretch before getting the Owls is a problem. However, it’s a manageable enough overall schedule to get to at least six wins.

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams