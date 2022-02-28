Duke vs Pitt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Duke vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Duke (25-4), Pitt (11-18)

Duke vs Pitt Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Everyone who seems to matter got popped on Saturday with the top six teams in the last AP Poll going down.

Duke beat Syracuse 97-72 on the road.

This isn’t a consistent team lately, and there are just enough concerns to think there could be a problem in a few weeks once the season really starts, but it’s on a six-game winning streak and with 11 wins in the last 12 games.

It starts with an offense that’s moving the ball around insanely well.

26 assists against Syracuse. 25 against Florida State. 17 against Wake Forest. The points are leading to easy baskets, the threes have been dropping, and outside of issues with a pesky Virginia, things are rolling.

And then there’s Pitt, with two losses in a row and six in the last nine, but …

Why Pitt Will Win

Just how much will Duke really be into this?

It wins the ACC regular season title outright with a win in this and a Notre Dame loss to Florida State, but its focus might be on North Carolina on Saturday, the ACC Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament to come.

At least that’s the hope.

On the flip side of Duke, Pitt isn’t moving the ball around all that well.

It doesn’t have the scoring punch to keep up and it’s not hitting from the outside. However, it’s got a good inside presence and it comes up with lots and lots of rebounds.

This is going to be all about energy and momentum.

Pitt has to own the defensive glass – Duke can dominate when it’s getting the offensive boards – and it has to slow the game down to a dead stop at times.

It was able to beat NC State by being great at the free throw line and dominating the rebounds with a +18 margin.

Hold serve on the boards, hit a few threes to get the crowd in the game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Nah.

Duke might be a bit sluggish at times, but it’ll crank up the defensive intensity when it absolutely has to.

Pitt just doesn’t shoot well enough or move the ball around strong enough to pull this off.

Duke vs Pitt Prediction, Lines

Duke 82, Pitt 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

