Duke vs Florida State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Duke vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (22-4), Florida State (14-11)

Duke vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles got them once.

They pulled off a fun overtime win over the Blue Devils back in mid-January by getting seemingly every offensive rebound and overcoming a whole lot of misses with lots and lots of free throws.

It’s been a struggle to consistently shoot well, but the defense comes up with a ton of takeaways, there are plenty of nice interior playmakers who block a whole lot of shots, and Duke has the ability to go dead cold for stretches.

It has also had a problem at home lately with a loss to Virginia and two-point wins over both Clemson and Wake Forest. But …

Why Duke Will Win

Florida State just doesn’t shoot well enough.

It doesn’t score consistently, it’s not always on from three, and for all the good things the team did in the first meeting, there aren’t enough rebounds.

Oh, the Seminoles can hit the offensive boards, but that’s partly because they miss a whole lot of shots.

Duke might not be quite playing as well as it should, but it’s been solid from the field ever since an off day in a win at Notre Dame, and it’s doing a stronger job at getting to the free throw line on a regular basis.

Duke has allowed one team – Clemson – to hit 40% or better from three 17 of the last 18 games, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Duke is overdue for a strong performance at home.

It’s been able to hit enough shots to get by, but the defense has been a letdown a bit too often – there are too many lulls.

Florida State might be struggling in a big, big way – losing six in a row before slipping by Clemson – but it’s just not shooting well.

Duke vs Florida State Prediction, Lines

Duke 84, Florida State 69

Line: Duke -15.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

