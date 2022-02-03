Duke Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Duke football schedule 2022: Who does Duke miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Duke Football Schedule 2022

Sept 2 Temple

Sept 10 at Northwestern

Sept 17 North Carolina A&T

Sept 24 at Kansas

Oct 1 Virginia

Oct 8 at Georgia Tech

Oct 15 North Carolina

Oct 22 at Miami

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 4 at Boston College

Nov 12 Virginia Tech

Nov 19 at Pitt

Nov 26 Wake Forest

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Blue Devils miss from the Atlantic Division?

The Blue Devils don’t have to play Clemson, Florida State, or NC State. That’s a plus, and throw in missing Louisville and Syracuse, too. However, they have to deal with defending Atlantic champion Wake Forest and had to go to Boston College on a Friday night.

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: It’s not exactly extending itself

There’s no Notre Dame to deal with, and the non-conference schedule isn’t anything to sweat about. Going to Northwestern won’t be easy, but there’s still a big question mark about just how good it can be. Temple, North Carolina A&T, and at Kansas have to be wins.

Duke Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s a shot to get off to a big start to the Mike Elko era with a more-than-manageable September before diving in against Virginia and at Georgia Tech in ACC play. Both of those are winnable before dealing with North Carolina.

The date with the Tar Heels is the only home game from October 1st through November 12th, and there aren’t two home games in a row.

It’s not a strong enough overall state to do anything amazing if the team gets a ton of breaks, but it’s possible to get to six wins and a bowl as long as there’s a huge run early.

