Creighton vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Creighton vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 1

Creighton vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: XL Center, Hartford, CT

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Creighton (12-7), UConn (15-4)

Creighton vs UConn Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

It’s been a rough run over the last few weeks – losing four of its last six – but Creighton can still shoot.

It’s been way too rocky from the outside – more on that in a moment – but the team still leads the Big East in field goal percentage, the defense continues to be strong, and there’s enough of an inside presence to matter.

Turnovers are the issue, but UConn doesn’t force a ton of mistakes and doesn’t generate enough pressure. The Bluejays can rebound and they should be able to defend the Huskies from three, but …

Why UConn Will Win

Yeah, the threes. This isn’t your normal Creighton team.

It’s not taking a whole lot of shots from the outside, and it’s not making them when it does. It hasn’t been able to hit 30% from three in any of the last three games and is making just 31% overall – it’s way too inconsistent.

That’s where UConn comes in. It’s been great at defending the three, it’s too good on the boards, and it’s been hitting from the field, too.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a bad mix for Creighton. It has to own the inside, but UConn is too good on the board and blocking shots – the presence is there to hold up – and again, the threes aren’t going to be there to make up for it.

Don’t expect a wild offensive shootout with UConn able to pull away on its defense.

Creighton vs UConn Prediction, Lines

UConn 71, Creighton 63

Line: UConn -10, o/u: 1345

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

