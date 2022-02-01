College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Previews, Schedule, How To Watch: February

College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Previews, Schedule, How To Watch: February

By February 1, 2022 12:42 am

College basketball top 25 schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Click on each game for the game preview  

Results So Far
Straight Up: 27-6
Against The Spread: 21-11-1
Point Total: 13-20

Tuesday, February 1

Creighton vs UConn

6:30, FS1
Line: UConn -10, o/u: 1345

Kansas vs Iowa State

7:00, ESPN
Line: Kansas -4.5, o/u: 138.5

Texas A&M vs Tennessee

7:00, SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 131.5

Michigan State vs Maryland

7:00, ESPN2
Line: Michigan State -4.5, o/u: 138

Alabama vs Auburn

9:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -6.5, o/u: 155.5

Texas vs Texas Tech

9:00, ESPN2
Line: Texas Tech -5, o/u: 122.5

Providence vs St. John’s

9:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: St. John’s -3.5, o/u: 145

Ole Miss vs LSU

9:00, SEC Network
Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 125.5

