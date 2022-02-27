Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 17

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 17.

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Good luck trying to predict this week’s top 25 after the top five teams lost on Saturday. Things might not change up as much as it might seem, but …

It’s our best guess.

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Week 17

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Michigan State Spartans 19-9 (24)

24. Alabama Crimson Tide 19-10 (25)

23. Texas Longhorns 21-8 (20)

22. UConn Huskies 20-7* (20)

21. Ohio State Buckeyes 18-7* (19)

20. Murray State Racers 28-2 (21)

19. Illinois Fighting Illini 19-8* (14)

18. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 (22)

17. Houston Cougars 23-4* (15)

16. UCLA Bruins 21-6 (13)

15. Arkansas Razorbacks 23-6 (18)

14. Tennessee Volunteers 21-7 (17)

13. USC Trojans 25-4 (16)

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-7 (9)

11. Providence Friars 24-3 (10)

10. Villanova Wildcats 21-7 (8)

9. Wisconsin Badgers 23-5 (12)

8. Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 (7)

7. Kansas Jayhawks 23-5 (5)

6. Baylor Bears 24-5 (11)

5. Auburn Tigers 25-4 (4)

4. Kentucky Wildcats 23-6 (3)

3. Arizona Wildcats 25-3 (2)

2. Duke Blue Devils 25-4 (6)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 (1)

*Record – and possibly the projected ranking – to be updated Sunday

