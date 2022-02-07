Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 14

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 14.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Week 14
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Wyoming Cowboys 17-3 (NR)
24. Xavier Musketeers 16-6 (23)
23. St. Mary’s Gaels 18-4 (NR)
22. Iowa State Cyclones 16-7 (22)
21. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-7 (24)
20. Texas Longhorns 17-6 (21)
19. USC Trojans 19-4 (19)
18. Tennessee Volunteers 16-6 (20)
17. Ohio State Buckeyes 14-5 (16)
16. Michigan State Spartans 17-5 (13)
15. Villanova Wildcats 17-6 (12)
14. Providence Friars 20-2 (15)
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-5 (14)
12. Wisconsin Badgers 18-4 (11)
11. Illinois Fighting Illini 17-5 (18)
10. Baylor Bears 19-4 (8)
9. UCLA Bruins 16-4 (4)
8. Houston Cougars 20-2 (9)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 19-3 (10)
6. Kentucky Wildcats 19-4 (7)
5. Duke Blue Devils 19-3 (6)
4. Arizona Wildcats 19-2 (5)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 20-3 (3)
2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 19-2 (T1)
1. Auburn Tigers 22-1 (T1)
