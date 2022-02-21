Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 16

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 16.

2021 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25: Week 16

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise State 12; Colorado State 11; SMU 5; San Diego State 4; Davidson 4; Miami 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-10 46 (NR)

24. Michigan State Spartans 18-8 72 (19)

23. Saint Mary’s Gaels 22-6 75

22. Texas Longhorns 19-8 151 (20)

21. Murray State Racers 26-2 163 (21)

20. UConn Huskies 19-7 170 (T24)

19. Ohio State Buckeyes 16-7 179 (18)

18. Arkansas Razorbacks 20-6 211 (T24)

17. Tennessee Volunteers 19-7 311 (13)

16. USC Trojans 23-4 325 (17)

15. Houston Cougars 23-4 333 (15)

14. Illinois Fighting Illini 19-7 375 (12)

13. UCLA Bruins 19-5 394 (14)

12. Wisconsin Badgers 21-5 434 (16)

11. Baylor Bears 22-5 509 (8)

10. Providence Friars 23-3 511 (9)

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders 21-6 534 (11)

8. Villanova Wildcats 21-6 546 (10)

7. Purdue Boilermakers 24-4 643 (5)

6. Duke Blue Devils 23-4 652 (5)

5. Kansas Jayhawks 22-4 658 (6)

4. Auburn Tigers 24-3 669 (2)

3. Kentucky Wildcats 22-5 682 (3)

2. Arizona Wildcats 24-2 757 (4)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 23-2 800 32 1st (1)

