Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2021 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2021 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
Follow us … @ColFootballNews
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Teams of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 2020 | 2021
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
2020s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions
2020 Alabama; 2021 Georgia
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Alabama 49
2 Ohio State 45
3 Georgia 44
4 Cincinnati 40
5 Notre Dame 38
6 Oklahoma 36
7 Clemson 33
8 Oklahoma State 26
T9 Michigan 23
T9 Texas A&M 23
11 Baylor 20
12 BYU 19
T13 Louisiana 18
T13 Michigan State 18
15 Iowa State 17
16 Northwestern 16
17 Ole Miss 15
T18 Florida 14
T18 Iowa 14
T18 Utah 14
T21 Indiana 13
T21 Pitt 13
T23 Coastal Carolina 12
T23 Wake Forest 12
25 Kentucky 11
Others Receiving Votes: Houston 9; North Carolina 9; Liberty 8; NC State 7; Arkansas 6; Texas 6; Oregon 5; USC 5; Miami 4; Ball State 3; San Jose State 2; Utah State 2; Buffalo 1
NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2021 Final Top 25
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Teams of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 2020 | 2021