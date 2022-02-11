Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2021 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2021 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

2020s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

2020 Alabama; 2021 Georgia

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2020 to 2021 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 49

2 Ohio State 45

3 Georgia 44

4 Cincinnati 40

5 Notre Dame 38

6 Oklahoma 36

7 Clemson 33

8 Oklahoma State 26

T9 Michigan 23

T9 Texas A&M 23

11 Baylor 20

12 BYU 19

T13 Louisiana 18

T13 Michigan State 18

15 Iowa State 17

16 Northwestern 16

17 Ole Miss 15

T18 Florida 14

T18 Iowa 14

T18 Utah 14

T21 Indiana 13

T21 Pitt 13

T23 Coastal Carolina 12

T23 Wake Forest 12

25 Kentucky 11

Others Receiving Votes: Houston 9; North Carolina 9; Liberty 8; NC State 7; Arkansas 6; Texas 6; Oregon 5; USC 5; Miami 4; Ball State 3; San Jose State 2; Utah State 2; Buffalo 1

