Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Top 20

1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

The bridesmaid and never the bride, Nebraska was fantastic throughout the 1980s but couldn’t break through and win the national title. Miami might have been the biggest star of the decade with three national championships, but the Huskers were a bit more consistent in the Coaches Poll rankings.

1980s Coaches Poll National Champions

1980 Georgia; 1981 Clemson; 1982 Penn State; 1983 Miami; 1984 BYU; 1985 Oklahoma; 1986 Penn State; 1987 Miami; 1988 Notre Dame; 1999 Miami

Coaches Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Nebraska 194

2 Miami 149

3 Oklahoma 148

T4 Michigan 135

T4 Penn State 135

6 Florida State 134

7 UCLA 129

8 Auburn 123

9 Alabama 120

10 Georgia 113

11 Ohio State 106

12 BYU 91

13 USC 87

14 Washington 86

15 Clemson 81

16 Pittsburgh 79

17 Arkansas 78

18 Iowa 72

19 LSU 67

20 Notre Dame 64

21 SMU 63

22 Oklahoma State 58

22 Texas 58

24 Tennessee 56

25 West Virginia 54

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 50; North Carolina 48; Florida 46; Arizona State 41; Baylor 39; Boston College 36; Syracuse 36; Air Force 32; Illinois 32; Maryland 28; Michigan State 28; South Carolina 24; Colorado 22; Michigan 22; Virginia 20; Arizona 16; Indiana 13; Fresno State 10; Purdue 10; Texas Tech 10; Washington State 10; Mississippi State 9; NC State 9; Georgia Tech 8; Kentucky 7; Southern Miss 7; Missouri 6; Wyoming 6

