Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1970 to 1979 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Follow us … @ColFootballNews

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Final Top 20

1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979



Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

There was a ton of controversy in the 1970s when it came to national champions. The Coaches Poll didn’t start awarding its national title after bowl games until 1974. However …

1974 Oklahoma was on probation. The Sooners were the final No. 1 in the AP Poll, but the Coaches Poll didn’t rank teams on sanctions, meaning USC got the national title and Alabama ended up scoring more points overall to be the school of the 1970s.

1970s Coaches Poll National Champions

1970 Texas; 1971 Nebraska; 1972 USC; 1973 Alabama; 1974 USC; 1975 Oklahoma; 1976 Pitt; 1977 Notre Dame; 1978 USC; 1979 Alabama

Coaches Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 208

2 Oklahoma 193

3 Michigan 189

4 Nebraska 187

5 Ohio State 172

6 USC 170

7 Notre Dame 158

8 Penn State 148

9 Texas 127

10 Houston 111

11 Arizona State 106

12 Arkansas 96

T13 Auburn 77

T13 Pittsburgh 77

15 UCLA 72

16 Tennessee 65

17 LSU 64

T18 Colorado 51

T18 Maryland 51

T18 Texas A&M 51

21 Stanford 47

22 North Carolina 44

23 Florida State 40

24 Miami University 35

25 Georgia 34

Others Receiving Votes: Washington 32; NC State 31; Baylor 30; Purdue 29; Texas Tech 28; BYU 24; Toledo 22; Texas 21; Florida 20; San Diego State 20; Clemson 19; Georgia 18; Missouri 18; Iowa State 17; Air Force 15; Arizona 13; Dartmouth 13; Oklahoma State 12; Cal 11; Kansas 11; Tulane 11; Indiana 10; Louisville 10; North Texas State 10; Georgia Tech 9; Mississippi State 9; Navy 9; Rutgers 9; Temple 9; Washington State 9; West Virginia 9; Michigan State 8; Kentucky 7; Tulsa 7; Utah State 7; Ole Miss 6

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Final Top 20

1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20