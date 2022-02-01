Clemson Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Clemson football schedule 2022: Who does Clemson miss in ACC play and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 5 at Georgia Tech

Sept 10 Furman

Sept 17 Louisiana Tech

Sept 24 at Wake Forest

Oct 1 NC State

Oct 8 at Boston College

Oct 15 at Florida State

Oct 22 Syracuse

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Notre Dame

Nov 12 Louisville

Nov 19 Miami

Nov 26 South Carolina

Clemson Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Tigers miss from the Coastal Division?

The Tigers start the season out in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Georgia Tech, and they host Miami in their ACC regular season finale. Those are the two games against the Coastal Division, which means they don’t get the layup against Duke. On the plus side, they miss North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Clemson Football Schedule What To Know: It only seems like the Tigers aren’t hanging around home

Here’s the positive. Clemson gets a run of three home games in four weeks early, and the final three games are in Death Valley.

Here’s the other side of that. After hosting NC State on October 1st, it only has one home games – Syracuse on October 22nd – until November 12th. That includes dates at Florida State and Notre Dame.

Clemson Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not a bad slate.

Going to Notre Dame is tough, but there’s a week off to get ready for it. Other than that, the non-conference games against Furman and Louisiana Tech aren’t bad, and the South Carolina game is at home.

Unless some ACC team rises up and surprises – or if Clemson falls off the map – the only realistic chances to possibly be an underdog should be at Notre Dame and against South Carolina.

