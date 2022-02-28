Cincinnati vs Houston prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Cincinnati vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Cincinnati (17-12), Houston (24-4)

Cincinnati vs Houston Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

It’s been a rough run lately with five losses in the last six games, but the defense continues to be solid, the offense is moving the ball around well, and no one in the American Athletic Conference shoots more threes.

It’s going to bomb away. It’s just a question of whether or not a few more shots go in.

The Bearcats only hit four of their 20 threes in the 80-58 loss to Houston back in early February, but that was one of their worst shooting days of the year.

Cincinnati has to somehow keep this close, hit a few more threes to put the pressure on, and get Houston to the free throw line. The Cougars only hit 66% on the line.

However …

Why Houston Will Win

Cincinnati hasn’t exactly caught fire offensively since that loss to the Cougars.

Again, its defense is okay, but the shooting has been a disaster from the outside. The O has failed to get past 25% from three in four of the last five games and in seven of the last ten.

Houston isn’t lighting it up outside, either, but it’s making up for it with a whole lot points on the move and a ton of assists and good passes for easy points.

How well are the Cougars moving the ball? They have 20 assists in each of the last two games and lead the AAC overall.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston is playing better and better at just the right time, and Cincinnati has picked the wrong time to hit a rough patch. Neither trend will stop here.

The Cougars will hit more threes than they did in the first meeting, but they won’t be consistent enough from the inside and won’t be able to match a few quick Houston runs.

Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, Lines

Houston 77, Cincinnati 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 3

