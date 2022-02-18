Cincinnati Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Cincinnati football schedule 2022: Who does Cincinnati miss on the American Athletic Conference schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 3 at Arkansas

Sept 10 Kennesaw State

Sept 17 vs Miami University (in Cincinnati)

Sept 24 Indiana

Oct 1 at Tulsa

Oct 8 USF

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at SMU

Oct 29 at UCF

Nov 5 Navy

Nov 12 East Carolina

Nov 19 at Temple

Nov 26 Tulane

Cincinnati Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bearcats miss from the American Athletic Conference slate?

The American Athletic Conference is getting a tad cheeky. Cincinnati is leaving for the Big 12 after this season, and so is Houston – the two don’t play.

The Bearcats are also missing Memphis, keeping alive the possibility for the conference championship to be between two teams that haven’t played.

On the flip side, the league needs its marquee games, and UC going to UCF is going to be a blast.

Cincinnati Football Schedule What To Know: This might not be the 2021 Cincinnati team, but …

The drama around whether or not Cincinnati can get back to the College Football Playoff will either be launched or ended right out of the gate with a trip to Arkansas. Win that, and look out. Lose, and 2021 was fun.

Of course there could be a slip somewhere along the way, but with Indiana coming to Nippert, it’s all about the dates at Arkansas and UCF. That’s about it – the team likely won’t be the underdog the rest of the way.

Cincinnati Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There’s no real complaint.

The program has never been all that worried about traveling and taking on the big boys – the Arkansas game can’t be in the way if this is going to be another special season.

Indiana should be better, but again, that’s at home. As long as the team can maintain its focus, the two tough road games can actually be a positive. It needs resumé wins if it’s going to push for something massive.

