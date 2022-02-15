Baylor vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Baylor vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Baylor (21-4), Texas Tech (19-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor appears to be back in its groove.

That’s been said before after winning three straight after a two-game losing streak in mid-January, and the blowout loss to Kansas wasn’t great, but the easy wins over Kansas State and Texas looked right. Those were the Bears playing up to their capabilities.

They hit the inside shots, the defense was fantastic, and team was all over the boards in the win over the Longhorns. Texas Tech might have a great defense and it’s strong with its ball control style, but it turns the ball over way too much.

Baylor’s defense is fantastic at forcing mistakes and coming up with steals, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Texas Tech was able to pull off the win over Baylor the first time around, and that was in Waco.

It won 65-62 because it show well, didn’t have turnover issues, and it held its own on the glass.

At home, this is going to be about the defense. With Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua likely out for the year with a knee injury, Baylor is missing a key part of the inside presence – he only scored four points in the first meeting, but he came up with ten rebounds.

Texas Tech’s job is to slow everything down to a stop, get out on the three and keep Baylor from getting clean looks, and get every defensive rebound.

Baylor is killing teams with offensive rebounds lately. That can’t happen, especially with Tchamwa Tcatchoua out.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech finds an extra defensive gear at home. It’s 4-6 on the road and 16-0 at home, allowing more than 70 points just once and keeping most teams in the 60s.

Baylor will want to get on the move more than normal and the threes will be flying, but Texas Tech’s style, ball movement, and defensive toughness will take over in the second half.

Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 71, Baylor 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

5: Presidents’ Day

1: Valentine’s Day

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams