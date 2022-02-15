Baylor vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16
Baylor vs Texas Tech How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, February 16
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Baylor (21-4), Texas Tech (19-6)
Baylor vs Texas Tech Game Preview
Why Baylor Will Win
Baylor appears to be back in its groove.
That’s been said before after winning three straight after a two-game losing streak in mid-January, and the blowout loss to Kansas wasn’t great, but the easy wins over Kansas State and Texas looked right. Those were the Bears playing up to their capabilities.
They hit the inside shots, the defense was fantastic, and team was all over the boards in the win over the Longhorns. Texas Tech might have a great defense and it’s strong with its ball control style, but it turns the ball over way too much.
Baylor’s defense is fantastic at forcing mistakes and coming up with steals, but …
Why Texas Tech Will Win
Texas Tech was able to pull off the win over Baylor the first time around, and that was in Waco.
It won 65-62 because it show well, didn’t have turnover issues, and it held its own on the glass.
At home, this is going to be about the defense. With Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua likely out for the year with a knee injury, Baylor is missing a key part of the inside presence – he only scored four points in the first meeting, but he came up with ten rebounds.
Texas Tech’s job is to slow everything down to a stop, get out on the three and keep Baylor from getting clean looks, and get every defensive rebound.
Baylor is killing teams with offensive rebounds lately. That can’t happen, especially with Tchamwa Tcatchoua out.
What’s Going To Happen
Texas Tech finds an extra defensive gear at home. It’s 4-6 on the road and 16-0 at home, allowing more than 70 points just once and keeping most teams in the 60s.
Baylor will want to get on the move more than normal and the threes will be flying, but Texas Tech’s style, ball movement, and defensive toughness will take over in the second half.
Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines
Texas Tech 71, Baylor 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
