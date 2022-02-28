Baylor vs Texas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 28

Baylor vs Texas How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 28

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: ESPN

How To Watch: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Record: Baylor (24-5), Texas (21-8)

Baylor vs Texas Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears continue to scuffle a little bit – the consistency isn’t there – but they’ve been able to win three straight including a relatively dominant win over Kansas.

They’re doing a great job on the move, moving the ball around as well as any team in the Big 12, and they shoot threes a whole lot better than they have over the last few games.

They rolled over Texas a few weeks ago by hitting 50% from the field, rolling on the free throw line, and pulling off a great defensive performance that didn’t allow much of anything easy.

But …

Why Texas Will Win

Texas has been on fire from the outside at times and has done an amazing job of generating second chance points over the last few weeks.

No, the threes were there in the win over TCU – the Longhorns hit just 1-of-14 shots from the outside – but still won owning the interior and going up with 13 offensive rebounds.

They followed up the TCU game by hitting 63% from the field and going off from three. It all has to work to beat Baylor.

They’ve only lost twice at home, and both times were a tad strange. Texas Tech shut down the Longhorns cold, and Kansas State hung around and pulled survived a low-scoring fight.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas is killing it on defense.

It’s fourth in the nation in scoring D, it’s allowing teams to hist just 41% from the field, and it’s doing an amazing job when it comes to not turning the ball over.

Again, it all has to work to get by a Baylor team that’s attacking and stepping up its own defensive game.

This is going to be fun.

Baylor vs Texas Prediction, Lines

Texas 68, Baylor 65

Line: Baylor -1, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

