Baylor vs Oklahoma State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, February 21

Baylor vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Monday, February 21

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (22-5), Oklahoma State (13-13)

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears are great at getting on the offensive boards. Usually teams get lots to rebounds on the offensive glass because they miss, but the Bears are doing just fine from the field, too.

They just have to be consistent.

Oklahoma State doesn’t do anything from the outside, and it’s having consistency problems inside, too.

It’s not getting to the free throw line on a regular basis, it doesn’t take or make enough threes. There are times when the Cowboys go through painful lulls when the shots just aren’t falling inside or out.

The Bears are still rebounding just fine – but not quite the same – without Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the backcourt is able to force enough mistakes to matter, and the ball movement continues to be among the best in the Big 12.

However …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys were able to get Baylor on the road the first time around, and now they get the game in Stillwater.

It was a stunning end to a rough 2-6 run, hitting close to 45% from the field and doing a great job defensively in the 61-54 win. That wasn’t just a rare loss for Baylor, it was a rare road win for Oklahoma State.

The team is far better in Gallagher-Iba, but beyond that, it needs to simply be better from the field.

It’s been struggling way too much to get past 45% – forget about the shooting from three – but the defense has been solid, there are a whole lot of blocked shots and steals, and the team should be able to match what Baylor brings with its aggressive backcourt. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor will run out of gas on the road.

It’ll be good at getting on the move and the defense will keep Oklahoma State from doing anything great, but again, this is a different Cowboy team when it’s not away from home.

It’s not going to be anything pretty, but at this point in a rough year, Oklahoma State will happily take the tough victory.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 68, Baylor 66

