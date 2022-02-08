Baylor vs Kansas State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 9

Baylor vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Baylor (19-4), Kansas State (12-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baylor vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Did the Kansas State offense get better over the last few games?

The Wildcats got rocked 74-49 in late January, and they continue to be dead last in the Big 12 in scoring.

They don’t have enough of a defensive inside presence – they don’t block any shots – and they don’t get enough offensive rebounds.

Baylor doesn’t have to take too many chances. Get on the move, pick up the pace, and do what it does from the outside – and plan on getting several second chances – and there shouldn’t be too much of a problem as long as Kansas State doesn’t start getting hot from the outside.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Kansas State Will Win

How do you beat Baylor? No, Kansas State doesn’t have the talent of Alabama or Kansas, but both of them were able to hit their shots. The same went for West Virginia, who lost in Waco last week, but was red hot from the field.

Baylor is in a bit of a lull defensively. It’s allowed teams to hit close to 55% from the field over the last three games, and while Kansas State doesn’t have that inside presence, it’ll slow things down and make the possessions count.

Kansas State is 7-0 when it hits 46% or more from the field. That’s not totally out of the question if Baylor is lagging with its third road game in the last four dates.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the total wipeout of the first game, but Baylor will get the job done by hitting just enough from three in the second half and cleaning up on the inside.

Kansas State isn’t a rock at home, but outside of a blowout to Texas, it pushed Kansas and Marquette in the other two losses by a combined four points.

Baylor will try to get out fast, Kansas State will slow it down. Baylor will get the burst Kansas State won’t.

Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, Lines

Baylor 73, Kansas State 65

Line: Baylor -6, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Valentine’s Day big heart-shaped cookie

1: Marry Me

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams