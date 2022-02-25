Auburn vs Tennessee Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Auburn vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Auburn (25-3), Tennessee (20-7)

Auburn vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

The Tigers have had to fight a bit too hard over the last few games, but they’ve been able to win three of the last four after losing at Arkansas.

They continue to be great defensively – seven of the last nine teams failed to get to 40% from the field – and they’ve been better moving the ball around.

How do you know the Tiger offense is working? The assists.

Auburn failed to get to ten assists just twice all year – once was in the loss to Arkansas, and the other was in the loss at Florida. The offense was able to get to double-digit assists in every other game with the only loss coming to UConn way back in November.

Tennessee has allowed fewer than ten assists just once in nine of the last ten games in 15 of the last 17.

But …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee has been lights out at home going 14-0 including a blowout win over Kentucky last week.

It shoots well overall no matter what, but it’s particularly great at home, it was on fire from three against UK, hit 20-of-23 from the free throw line, and it didn’t get destroyed on the boards.

Yeah, Auburn has to move the ball around well to win – and it will – but Tennessee leads the SEC in assists per game and is among the nation at generating steals.

Auburn isn’t all that bad when it comes to turnovers, but it’s been struggling a bit lately compared to earlier in the year with ten or more in nine of the last ten games.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is too good at home, and Auburn has lost its last two on the road.

The Tigers will rise up defensively to keep this close, but the Volunteers should be able to shoot over the top of the D and should have just enough points off of turnovers to matter.

It’ll be a fun, spirited game with a whole lot of energy. Tennessee will hang on in the final moments.

Auburn vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 74, Auburn 71

Must See Rating: 4.5

