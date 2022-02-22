Auburn vs Ole Miss prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

Auburn vs Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Auburn (24-3), Ole Miss (13-14)

Auburn vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

There’s a decent enough blend of positives about the Ole Miss game to give Auburn a bit of a struggle.

The Rebels are good at forcing takeaways, but they don’t foul a lot. They’re aggressive enough on the boards to be annoying on the offensive side for second chance points, and they’re dangerous when they move the ball around.

They were able to beat Georgia by cranking up the extra pass and making everything from the free throw line, and they hang around teams when they win the battle on the boards.

However …

Why Auburn Will Win

Good luck trying to get any offensive consistency out of the Ole Miss offense.

It couldn’t mss against Georgia and Missouri, and it beat LSU when it hit 52% from the field, but it went dead cold in key stretches against Florida.

It’s got the ability to score easily when it’s moving the ball around, but it only averages 69 points per game.

Auburn should be jacked up at home after losing to Florida a few days ago, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Tiger defense should come out roaring.

The three Auburn losses all came on the road – it’s 14-0 at home. Even after the loss it’s still No. 1 in the nation in blocks, No. 9 in rebounds, and it’s allowing just 38% from the field.

Ole Miss is about to have a long day on the boards.

Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction, Lines

Auburn 79, Ole Miss 64

Must See Rating: 2

