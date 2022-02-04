Auburn vs Georgia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Auburn vs Georgia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Auburn (21-1), Georgia (6-16)

Auburn vs Georgia Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

So what’s Auburn doing that’s so great?

It’s not hitting from three lately, it’s fouling a whole lot, and it’s been just okay at getting that extra pass for easy baskets. However …

It’s been amazing on the boards, it blocks a whole lot of shot, and it doesn’t make enough mistakes for teams to overcome the pace and the firepower the Tiger offense is bringing.

There was a rough shooting night several days ago in a close win over Missouri, but it’s hitting everything inside the arc and is great at getting on the move and getting to the rim.

But it’s this – Georgia is bad on the boards. Auburn can have an off day shooting and be fine. So …

Why Georgia Will Win

What can Georgia do to pull this off?

It’s 1-10 in its last 11, but it was able to shock Alabama at home by clamping down from the outside came coming up with its best day of the year at forcing turnovers.

The Bulldogs are great at getting to the free throw line. They have to stall the Auburn offense a bit by getting fouled and slowing the overall rhythm.

They’ve been shooting well from the field lately – even in losses – and Auburn can’t seem to buy enough threes over the last several games hitting under 30% from the outside in four of the last five.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Auburn should be able to run its way to a relatively easy win.

It took out the Dawgs 83-50 a few weeks ago even though it was lousy from three and only got to the free throw line nine times. It was one of Auburn’s best passing games of the season, the D forced a ton of mistakes, and it should all happen again.

Expect the Tigers to be at least +6 in the rebounding margin.

Auburn vs Georgia Prediction, Lines

Auburn 81, Georgia 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

5: One week off before the Super Bowl

1: Two weeks off before the Super Bowl

